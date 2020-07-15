Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard dog park tennis court

301 Greenville is located in Allen and surrounded by some of the cities greatest attractions.

Welcome to 301Greenville apartment homes! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our refreshing resort-inspired pools with cabana’s, enjoy a game of tennis, or take your dog to bark park at our pet friendly community. Our interiors feature sleek quartz countertops with undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances, rain shower heads, walk in closets, full size washer and dryer connections, upscale wood finish flooring and more. Enjoy easy access to US 75, where you will spend less time commuting and more time enjoying social events at Allen Event Center, shopping at Twin Creeks Village or Allen Premium Outlets, or a round a golf at The Courses of Watters Creek. We have everything you live for including conveniences like online rent payment and maintenance request services, package locker systems and onsite laundry facilities.