Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:28 PM

301 Greenville

301 N Greenville Ave · (972) 430-5861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX 75002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 45 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 29 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 301 Greenville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
tennis court
301 Greenville is located in Allen and surrounded by some of the cities greatest attractions.
Welcome to 301Greenville apartment homes! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our refreshing resort-inspired pools with cabana’s, enjoy a game of tennis, or take your dog to bark park at our pet friendly community. Our interiors feature sleek quartz countertops with undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances, rain shower heads, walk in closets, full size washer and dryer connections, upscale wood finish flooring and more. Enjoy easy access to US 75, where you will spend less time commuting and more time enjoying social events at Allen Event Center, shopping at Twin Creeks Village or Allen Premium Outlets, or a round a golf at The Courses of Watters Creek. We have everything you live for including conveniences like online rent payment and maintenance request services, package locker systems and onsite laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet limit per apartment home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Greenville have any available units?
301 Greenville has 16 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Greenville have?
Some of 301 Greenville's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Greenville currently offering any rent specials?
301 Greenville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Greenville pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Greenville is pet friendly.
Does 301 Greenville offer parking?
No, 301 Greenville does not offer parking.
Does 301 Greenville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Greenville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Greenville have a pool?
Yes, 301 Greenville has a pool.
Does 301 Greenville have accessible units?
Yes, 301 Greenville has accessible units.
Does 301 Greenville have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Greenville does not have units with dishwashers.
