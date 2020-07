Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Quiet neighborhood, 2 story home with first floor master bedroom and three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Wood-like laminate flooring throughout. Two story vaulted ceilings overlooked by loft on second floor. Hardwood stairs with wrought iron spindles. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, and granite countertop. Kitchen and upstairs bedrooms with beautiful and relaxed view of creek & greenbelt. Close to I-75, outlets, and shopping malls.