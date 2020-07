Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Cute home !! Very open floor plan. April 2020 - New Paint, New granite Kitchen counter-top, and few other upgrades. Big backyard. Comfortable, cozy and ideal for a small family with kids. Yes, TWO attached car garage (not car ports). Call or text Cynthia Pierce 214 632 3636 to schedule an appointment.