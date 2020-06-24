All apartments in Allen
205 Benton Dr
205 Benton Dr

205 Benton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 Benton Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
trash valet
Beautiful ground floor one bedroom with washer and dryer included. Close to leasing office and ample parking. Quiet community with lots of amenities. Close to pool and mail center.

Wonderful office staff and very fast maintenance service. New carpet and faux wood flooring. Access to the city of Allen hike and bike trail. dog park, volley ball and basketball courts here.

View and look at the A1 689 sq. foot one bedroom.

A $75 application fee would be paid by me to cover your application fees. Also need 2 current check stubs to give to the office.

You must be approved and a credit and criminal check would be done.

Some other info- My electric bills has been averaging $75/mo, my water, sewer, pest control and valet trash service is approx. $60/mo. and then you would have cable or internet if you want that too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

