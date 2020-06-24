205 Benton Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed parking pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool internet access trash valet

Beautiful ground floor one bedroom with washer and dryer included. Close to leasing office and ample parking. Quiet community with lots of amenities. Close to pool and mail center.



Wonderful office staff and very fast maintenance service. New carpet and faux wood flooring. Access to the city of Allen hike and bike trail. dog park, volley ball and basketball courts here.



View and look at the A1 689 sq. foot one bedroom.



A $75 application fee would be paid by me to cover your application fees. Also need 2 current check stubs to give to the office.



You must be approved and a credit and criminal check would be done.



Some other info- My electric bills has been averaging $75/mo, my water, sewer, pest control and valet trash service is approx. $60/mo. and then you would have cable or internet if you want that too.