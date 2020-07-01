2049 Saint Anne Drive

Amenities
Available January 1, 2020 (Possibly sooner),
West Allen Single story Ranch Style home on quiet cul de sac that features:
- Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light
- Split bedrooms
- Generous master suite with sitting area
- Upgraded maple cabinets in Kitchen
- Builtin desk & window seat
- Study or 4th bedroom
- Pergola & deck
- Bonus storage in partially finished AC controlled attic space
- New roof May 2017
This home has quick access to commuter routes, dining, and shopping. Walking distance to distinguished Beverly Elementary. Plano ISD. Enjoy access to community pool & pavilion.