Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:33 PM

2049 Saint Anne Drive

2049 Saint Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Saint Anne Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available January 1, 2020 (Possibly sooner),
West Allen Single story Ranch Style home on quiet cul de sac that features:
- Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light
- Split bedrooms
- Generous master suite with sitting area
- Upgraded maple cabinets in Kitchen
- Builtin desk & window seat
- Study or 4th bedroom
- Pergola & deck
- Bonus storage in partially finished AC controlled attic space
- New roof May 2017
This home has quick access to commuter routes, dining, and shopping. Walking distance to distinguished Beverly Elementary. Plano ISD. Enjoy access to community pool & pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Saint Anne Drive have any available units?
2049 Saint Anne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 Saint Anne Drive have?
Some of 2049 Saint Anne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Saint Anne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Saint Anne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Saint Anne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2049 Saint Anne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2049 Saint Anne Drive offer parking?
No, 2049 Saint Anne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2049 Saint Anne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Saint Anne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Saint Anne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2049 Saint Anne Drive has a pool.
Does 2049 Saint Anne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2049 Saint Anne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Saint Anne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 Saint Anne Drive has units with dishwashers.

