2049 Saint Anne Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Available January 1, 2020 (Possibly sooner),

West Allen Single story Ranch Style home on quiet cul de sac that features:

- Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light

- Split bedrooms

- Generous master suite with sitting area

- Upgraded maple cabinets in Kitchen

- Builtin desk & window seat

- Study or 4th bedroom

- Pergola & deck

- Bonus storage in partially finished AC controlled attic space

- New roof May 2017

This home has quick access to commuter routes, dining, and shopping. Walking distance to distinguished Beverly Elementary. Plano ISD. Enjoy access to community pool & pavilion.