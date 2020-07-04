2032 Camelot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 2-Story Home in Prestigious Neighborhood! Great location with outstanding schools! Close to main shopping and restaurants! Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace, granite countertops, large island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry! Two large living areas plus a den study room located on the first floor! Fairly new carpet throughout the house with ceramic & hardwood floors! Enjoy a spacious master suite with dual sinks, a large walk-in closet, garden tub and a separate shower! Two more bedrooms, one that is oversize which can be perfect for sharing, and a full bath complete the upstairs! Refrigerator included! There is a community pool!