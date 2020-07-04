All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

2032 Camelot Drive

2032 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Camelot Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2-Story Home in Prestigious Neighborhood! Great location with outstanding schools! Close to main shopping and restaurants! Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace, granite countertops, large island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry! Two large living areas plus a den study room located on the first floor! Fairly new carpet throughout the house with ceramic & hardwood floors! Enjoy a spacious master suite with dual sinks, a large walk-in closet, garden tub and a separate shower! Two more bedrooms, one that is oversize which can be perfect for sharing, and a full bath complete the upstairs! Refrigerator included! There is a community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Camelot Drive have any available units?
2032 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 2032 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2032 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 2032 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Camelot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2032 Camelot Drive has a pool.
Does 2032 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 2032 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.

