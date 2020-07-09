2006 Pear Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This gorgeous home has everything including a high impact entry, vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting, beautiful hardwoods, office, and split bedrooms. Kitchen is a gourmet chef's delight with lovely granite counters, SS appliances with 6 burner stove with custom hood, spacious 42 inch cabinets, built in fridge cabinet and furniture style island. Step out back to your covered patio. Master bed and second bed room down. Raised panel doors, crown molding, recessed can lighting and gray neutral tones appear throughout. Entertain your guests or kids upstairs in the large game room. Great school, very close to park and shopping area.