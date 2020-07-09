All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:25 PM

2006 Pear Tree Drive

2006 Pear Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Pear Tree Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This gorgeous home has everything including a high impact entry, vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting, beautiful hardwoods, office, and split bedrooms. Kitchen is a gourmet chef's delight with lovely granite counters, SS appliances with 6 burner stove with custom hood, spacious 42 inch cabinets, built in fridge cabinet and furniture style island. Step out back to your covered patio. Master bed and second bed room down. Raised panel doors, crown molding, recessed can lighting and gray neutral tones appear throughout. Entertain your guests or kids upstairs in the large game room. Great school, very close to park and shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Pear Tree Drive have any available units?
2006 Pear Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Pear Tree Drive have?
Some of 2006 Pear Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Pear Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Pear Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Pear Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Pear Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2006 Pear Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Pear Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 2006 Pear Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Pear Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Pear Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 2006 Pear Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Pear Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2006 Pear Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Pear Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Pear Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

