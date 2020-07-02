All apartments in Allen
2003 Greenfield Lane
2003 Greenfield Lane

2003 Greenfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Greenfield Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Greenfield Lane have any available units?
2003 Greenfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 2003 Greenfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Greenfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Greenfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Greenfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2003 Greenfield Lane offer parking?
No, 2003 Greenfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Greenfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Greenfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Greenfield Lane have a pool?
No, 2003 Greenfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Greenfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2003 Greenfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Greenfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Greenfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Greenfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Greenfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

