1921 Landridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Immaculate Traditional 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath In Desired Neighborhood! Impressive fireplace, hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout. Media nook in living area kitchen island, gas range, ceramic tile floors. Tile backsplash, built-In microwave. Plenty of cabinets & counter space. Game room, and additional 2 bedrooms upstairs. Great curb appeal with mature trees. Low maintenance yard care. Large patio. Community amenities include parks. Custer Meadows Nature Preserve located 2 blocks away with jogging & bike trails. Community pool, and playground adjacent to a nature preserve. Elementary School is less than a quarter-mile away. No Pets Please!