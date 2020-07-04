All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1921 Landridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1921 Landridge Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:05 AM

1921 Landridge Drive

1921 Landridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1921 Landridge Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate Traditional 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath In Desired Neighborhood! Impressive fireplace, hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout. Media nook in living area kitchen island, gas range, ceramic tile floors. Tile backsplash, built-In microwave. Plenty of cabinets & counter space. Game room, and additional 2 bedrooms upstairs. Great curb appeal with mature trees. Low maintenance yard care. Large patio. Community amenities include parks. Custer Meadows Nature Preserve located 2 blocks away with jogging & bike trails. Community pool, and playground adjacent to a nature preserve. Elementary School is less than a quarter-mile away. No Pets Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Landridge Drive have any available units?
1921 Landridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Landridge Drive have?
Some of 1921 Landridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Landridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Landridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Landridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Landridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1921 Landridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Landridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1921 Landridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Landridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Landridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Landridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1921 Landridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 Landridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Landridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Landridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary