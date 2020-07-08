All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:33 PM

1866 Wood Duck Lane

1866 Wood Duck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Wood Duck Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Absolutely stunning, recently built in Allen located at The Preserve! Fantastic floorplan that includes 2 upstairs masters, multiple living areas and huge oversized kitchen overlooking the dining area. Located on a cul-de-sac with a greenbelt behind the house adding to the privacy of the large covered patio complete with gas hook up. Neutral paint with stone accents in the living area will complement any decor. Garage is 3 car tandem set up. Check availability date. No smokers, pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Wood Duck Lane have any available units?
1866 Wood Duck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 Wood Duck Lane have?
Some of 1866 Wood Duck Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Wood Duck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Wood Duck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Wood Duck Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Wood Duck Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Wood Duck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Wood Duck Lane offers parking.
Does 1866 Wood Duck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Wood Duck Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Wood Duck Lane have a pool?
No, 1866 Wood Duck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Wood Duck Lane have accessible units?
No, 1866 Wood Duck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Wood Duck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Wood Duck Lane has units with dishwashers.

