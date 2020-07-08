1866 Wood Duck Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely stunning, recently built in Allen located at The Preserve! Fantastic floorplan that includes 2 upstairs masters, multiple living areas and huge oversized kitchen overlooking the dining area. Located on a cul-de-sac with a greenbelt behind the house adding to the privacy of the large covered patio complete with gas hook up. Neutral paint with stone accents in the living area will complement any decor. Garage is 3 car tandem set up. Check availability date. No smokers, pets negotiable.