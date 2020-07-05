All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1820 Sanderlain Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1820 Sanderlain Ln
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:25 PM

1820 Sanderlain Ln

1820 Sanderlain Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1820 Sanderlain Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3-2-2 split-bedroom home located in Allen, TX was built in 2011 and in immaculate condition. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has a side patio and rear garage. Near schools with ratings of 10. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

*only cats allowed.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=OuNPoVPr0A&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Sanderlain Ln have any available units?
1820 Sanderlain Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Sanderlain Ln have?
Some of 1820 Sanderlain Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Sanderlain Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Sanderlain Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Sanderlain Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Sanderlain Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Sanderlain Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Sanderlain Ln offers parking.
Does 1820 Sanderlain Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Sanderlain Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Sanderlain Ln have a pool?
No, 1820 Sanderlain Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Sanderlain Ln have accessible units?
No, 1820 Sanderlain Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Sanderlain Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Sanderlain Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary