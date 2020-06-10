All apartments in Allen
1819 Port Isabel Drive

1819 Port Isabel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Port Isabel Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1.5 story home in Twin Creeks looks and feels new! Fresh paint, new carpet, and beautiful hardwoods in this west Allen home. Downstairs find a dining room that could also be used as a study, a large family room with a cozy fireplace open to kitchen, with a breakfast bar and breakfast area. All 4 bedrooms down with the master separate. Upstairs find an enormous gameroom that could be used as another bedroom w a full bath and a large storage space that could be used as a closet if needed. Very versatile plan. Nice covered patio outback for your outdoor enjoyment, plus all the Twin Creek amenities and excellent schools! Lawn care included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Port Isabel Drive have any available units?
1819 Port Isabel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Port Isabel Drive have?
Some of 1819 Port Isabel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Port Isabel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Port Isabel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Port Isabel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Port Isabel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1819 Port Isabel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Port Isabel Drive offers parking.
Does 1819 Port Isabel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Port Isabel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Port Isabel Drive have a pool?
No, 1819 Port Isabel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Port Isabel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1819 Port Isabel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Port Isabel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Port Isabel Drive has units with dishwashers.

