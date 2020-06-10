1819 Port Isabel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 1.5 story home in Twin Creeks looks and feels new! Fresh paint, new carpet, and beautiful hardwoods in this west Allen home. Downstairs find a dining room that could also be used as a study, a large family room with a cozy fireplace open to kitchen, with a breakfast bar and breakfast area. All 4 bedrooms down with the master separate. Upstairs find an enormous gameroom that could be used as another bedroom w a full bath and a large storage space that could be used as a closet if needed. Very versatile plan. Nice covered patio outback for your outdoor enjoyment, plus all the Twin Creek amenities and excellent schools! Lawn care included in the rent!