1819 Port Isabel Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 1.5 story home in Twin Creeks looks and feels new! Fresh paint, new carpet, and beautiful hardwoods in this west Allen home. Downstairs find a dining room that could also be used as a study, a large family room with a cozy fireplace open to kitchen, with a breakfast bar and breakfast area. All 4 bedrooms down with the master separate. Upstairs find an enormous gameroom that could be used as another bedroom w a full bath and a large storage space that could be used as a closet if needed. Very versatile plan. Nice covered patio outback for your outdoor enjoyment, plus all the Twin Creek amenities and excellent schools! Lawn care included in the rent!