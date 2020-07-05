All apartments in Allen
1813 Travis Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

1813 Travis Drive

1813 Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Travis Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS, well maintained, one story home in desired Allen! AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers bay windows, open living spaces, gas logs fireplace, built ins, 3 bedrooms and study. Galley style kitchen features ample cabinets, breakfast bar and opens to living room. Master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets. Large backyard with some trees and landscaping with covered patio perfect for entertaining.

Tenant is responsible of lawn care and flower bed maintenance.
Pet Deposit is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Travis Drive have any available units?
1813 Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Travis Drive have?
Some of 1813 Travis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Travis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Travis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Travis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Travis Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Travis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

