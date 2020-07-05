1813 Travis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS, well maintained, one story home in desired Allen! AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers bay windows, open living spaces, gas logs fireplace, built ins, 3 bedrooms and study. Galley style kitchen features ample cabinets, breakfast bar and opens to living room. Master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets. Large backyard with some trees and landscaping with covered patio perfect for entertaining.



Tenant is responsible of lawn care and flower bed maintenance.

Pet Deposit is non-refundable.