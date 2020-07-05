All apartments in Allen
1810 Lake Texoma Cir
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:12 PM

1810 Lake Texoma Cir

1810 Lake Texoma Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Lake Texoma Circle, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-2-2 home located in Allen, TX is move in ready. Living room features carpet flooring and fireplace with mantle. Kitchen has solid wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite with a bathroom that features a double sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. The property includes 2 dining areas, covered rear patio and sits on the corner of a cul de sac. Home is in the highly acclaimed Allen ISD and has many amenities nearby that include shopping, healthcare and childcare. There is a community park with playground within walking distance. High efficiency A/C installed in 2017. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

*Cat and small breed dogs welcome.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=990oCQ2yFR&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir have any available units?
1810 Lake Texoma Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir have?
Some of 1810 Lake Texoma Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Lake Texoma Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Lake Texoma Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Lake Texoma Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Lake Texoma Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir offer parking?
No, 1810 Lake Texoma Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Lake Texoma Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir have a pool?
No, 1810 Lake Texoma Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir have accessible units?
No, 1810 Lake Texoma Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Lake Texoma Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Lake Texoma Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

