1805 Giddings Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home is a must see. Located on a quiet cul de sac and a short walk to a park. Fully updated hard to find 4 bedroom 1 story. Great floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Perfect for entertaining. Master is separate & private from the secondary bedrooms. Beautiful outdoor living area with professionally built patio cover & outdoor TV stay with the property for you to enjoy out door weather. Engineered hardwood floors in living areas. New stainless steel appliances. New granite counter tops. New HVAC system & new roof 2019.