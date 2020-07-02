All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1805 Giddings Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1805 Giddings Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:30 AM

1805 Giddings Court

1805 Giddings Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1805 Giddings Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is a must see. Located on a quiet cul de sac and a short walk to a park. Fully updated hard to find 4 bedroom 1 story. Great floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Perfect for entertaining. Master is separate & private from the secondary bedrooms. Beautiful outdoor living area with professionally built patio cover & outdoor TV stay with the property for you to enjoy out door weather. Engineered hardwood floors in living areas. New stainless steel appliances. New granite counter tops. New HVAC system & new roof 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Giddings Court have any available units?
1805 Giddings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Giddings Court have?
Some of 1805 Giddings Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Giddings Court currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Giddings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Giddings Court pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Giddings Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1805 Giddings Court offer parking?
No, 1805 Giddings Court does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Giddings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Giddings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Giddings Court have a pool?
No, 1805 Giddings Court does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Giddings Court have accessible units?
No, 1805 Giddings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Giddings Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Giddings Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary