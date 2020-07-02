This home is a must see. Located on a quiet cul de sac and a short walk to a park. Fully updated hard to find 4 bedroom 1 story. Great floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Perfect for entertaining. Master is separate & private from the secondary bedrooms. Beautiful outdoor living area with professionally built patio cover & outdoor TV stay with the property for you to enjoy out door weather. Engineered hardwood floors in living areas. New stainless steel appliances. New granite counter tops. New HVAC system & new roof 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 Giddings Court have any available units?
1805 Giddings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Giddings Court have?
Some of 1805 Giddings Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Giddings Court currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Giddings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.