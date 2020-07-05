1740 Honey Creek Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

5 BDRM-master down, 3.1 Bath, Game room, Living Area w WBFP, Formal Dining, Breakfast Area, Large Kitchen w granite count top and butler pantry, 3-Car Garage w hard coating floor, Solar Screens all around house, Large Utility room for freezer, 2-50gal water heaters, Built-in Water Manifold, tile and wood floor all over the first floor, New roof, three-year carpet on second floor, One of Largest corner lots, New wood fence, Elementary in 2 blocks, Walking trails nearby, One mile West to Central Express & Allen Premium Outlet mall, Walking distance to Fairview shopping mall.