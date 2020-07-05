All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1740 Honey Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1740 Honey Creek Lane
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:38 AM

1740 Honey Creek Lane

1740 Honey Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1740 Honey Creek Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
5 BDRM-master down, 3.1 Bath, Game room, Living Area w WBFP, Formal Dining, Breakfast Area, Large Kitchen w granite count top and butler pantry, 3-Car Garage w hard coating floor, Solar Screens all around house, Large Utility room for freezer, 2-50gal water heaters, Built-in Water Manifold, tile and wood floor all over the first floor, New roof, three-year carpet on second floor, One of Largest corner lots, New wood fence, Elementary in 2 blocks, Walking trails nearby, One mile West to Central Express & Allen Premium Outlet mall, Walking distance to Fairview shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Honey Creek Lane have any available units?
1740 Honey Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Honey Creek Lane have?
Some of 1740 Honey Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Honey Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Honey Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Honey Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Honey Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1740 Honey Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Honey Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1740 Honey Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Honey Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Honey Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1740 Honey Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Honey Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1740 Honey Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Honey Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Honey Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary