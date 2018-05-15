All apartments in Allen
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

1707 Estacado Drive

1707 Estacabo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Estacabo Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHATS NOT TO LOVE about this Home? Two Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, and Oversized Garage on a Corner Lot with No neighbors, close to tons of Shopping and Easy Access to Major Roads....oh and the Master, Main Living Area, and Kitchen are all on the 2nd Floor so its like living in the City without all of the noise. Open Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, and Large Island all overlook the Living area and are connected to Dining area. Fridge Included. Master Bedroom has Separate Shower and Garden Tub with another half bath nearby. 1st Floor has a large living area and 2 Bedrooms and once can be used as an office. Oversized Garage, Fenced Yard, Surround sound speakers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Estacado Drive have any available units?
1707 Estacado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Estacado Drive have?
Some of 1707 Estacado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Estacado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Estacado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Estacado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Estacado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1707 Estacado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Estacado Drive offers parking.
Does 1707 Estacado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Estacado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Estacado Drive have a pool?
No, 1707 Estacado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Estacado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Estacado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Estacado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Estacado Drive has units with dishwashers.

