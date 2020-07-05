1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Home in Allen ISD - Beautiful home with gorgeous curb appeal in Allen ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for immediate move-in. Elegant formal dining area is located off the entry way. Great open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living area and breakfast nook. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Refrigerator INCLUDED. Spacious downstairs master bedroom offers an en suite bath with dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, and walk-in closet. Over-sized guest bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Private backyard with open patio and board on board privacy fence. Attached two car garage. Excellent location just minutes from highways, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Do not miss this beautiful home.
(RLNE5649234)