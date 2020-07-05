All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr

1703 Mapleleaf Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Mapleleaf Falls Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Allen ISD - Beautiful home with gorgeous curb appeal in Allen ISD. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for immediate move-in. Elegant formal dining area is located off the entry way. Great open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living area and breakfast nook. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Refrigerator INCLUDED. Spacious downstairs master bedroom offers an en suite bath with dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, and walk-in closet. Over-sized guest bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Private backyard with open patio and board on board privacy fence. Attached two car garage. Excellent location just minutes from highways, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Do not miss this beautiful home.

(RLNE5649234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr have any available units?
1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr have?
Some of 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr offers parking.
Does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr have a pool?
No, 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr have accessible units?
No, 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Mapleleaf Fall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

