Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1632 Lake Travis Drive

1632 Lake Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Lake Travis Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Excellent 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath well maintained house in sought after neighborhood in Allen. Orchard's park with Kid's play ground just across the road, close to Celebration Park, great schools, high end shopping, Allen & Fairview mall, Allen Premium Outlet mall. Front porch welcomes the entry in to the house which has Master & the Secondary bedrooms down, 2 other bed rooms upstairs. New Roof in 2018, New AC, Hardwood floor in Master Bedroom, New appliances includes Gas range and Microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Lake Travis Drive have any available units?
1632 Lake Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Lake Travis Drive have?
Some of 1632 Lake Travis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Lake Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Lake Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Lake Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Lake Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1632 Lake Travis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Lake Travis Drive offers parking.
Does 1632 Lake Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Lake Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Lake Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 1632 Lake Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Lake Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 Lake Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Lake Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Lake Travis Drive has units with dishwashers.

