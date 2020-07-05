1632 Lake Travis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Excellent 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath well maintained house in sought after neighborhood in Allen. Orchard's park with Kid's play ground just across the road, close to Celebration Park, great schools, high end shopping, Allen & Fairview mall, Allen Premium Outlet mall. Front porch welcomes the entry in to the house which has Master & the Secondary bedrooms down, 2 other bed rooms upstairs. New Roof in 2018, New AC, Hardwood floor in Master Bedroom, New appliances includes Gas range and Microwave.