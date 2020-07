Amenities

Beautiful one owner home with a voluntary HOA on a huge corner treed lot. Property is across from a greenbelt and walking trails. Adorned with a spectacular outdoor living space including a deck, pool with attached spa, fire pit and a garden area. This two-story home has a wall of windows looking out to the lovely lot from the living, kitchen, dining and study.