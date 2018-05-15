All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:10 AM

1623 Bur Oak Drive

1623 Bur Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Bur Oak Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy, Light and Bright move-in ready 1-story house within exemplary Allen ISD. Located in the desirable Maxwell Subdivision. 4 bedrooms,2 bath @ 2,210 sq. ft. Open layout with lots of natural light. Gas fireplace, fenced backyard, hardwood floor in entry and attached 2 car garage. Master suite has a large bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Wonderful quiet neighborhood, convenient location with easy access to I-75,Hospitals,Shopping and dining. This is a must see! Available July 1st,2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Bur Oak Drive have any available units?
1623 Bur Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Bur Oak Drive have?
Some of 1623 Bur Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Bur Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Bur Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Bur Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Bur Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1623 Bur Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Bur Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1623 Bur Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Bur Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Bur Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1623 Bur Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Bur Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1623 Bur Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Bur Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Bur Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

