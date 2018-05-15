1623 Bur Oak Drive

Amenities

Cozy, Light and Bright move-in ready 1-story house within exemplary Allen ISD. Located in the desirable Maxwell Subdivision. 4 bedrooms,2 bath @ 2,210 sq. ft. Open layout with lots of natural light. Gas fireplace, fenced backyard, hardwood floor in entry and attached 2 car garage. Master suite has a large bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Wonderful quiet neighborhood, convenient location with easy access to I-75,Hospitals,Shopping and dining. This is a must see! Available July 1st,2019.