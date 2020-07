Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful single story home with split bedroom floor plan. 3 bedroom plus study and gameroom is ideal for a small family. Several recent updates inc carpet installed, paint, frameless shower in master and granite in kitchen and all baths. The home shows very clean. Close to shopping, restaurants and kids go to the highly rated Allen School system. Bring your picky clients to this one.