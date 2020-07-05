1618 Bryce Canyon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home in Lovejoy ISD. Hardwood floors, staircase w iron spindles, extensive stained wood trim w 4in baseboards. Gourmet kitchen w 42in cabinets, gas cooktop, appliance garage, island & lots of counter space. Built in desk area & butlers pantry. Spacious master down w sitting area & large walk in closet. Master bath offers separate garden tub & shower with dual vanities. 3 bedrooms up with Jack & Jill bath. Covered patio and good size yard. Available end of July in time for start of school.