Allen, TX
1618 Bryce Canyon Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:17 PM

1618 Bryce Canyon Lane

1618 Bryce Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Bryce Canyon Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home in Lovejoy ISD. Hardwood floors, staircase w iron spindles, extensive stained wood trim w 4in baseboards. Gourmet kitchen w 42in cabinets, gas cooktop, appliance garage, island & lots of counter space. Built in desk area & butlers pantry. Spacious master down w sitting area & large walk in closet. Master bath offers separate garden tub & shower with dual vanities. 3 bedrooms up with Jack & Jill bath. Covered patio and good size yard. Available end of July in time for start of school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane have any available units?
1618 Bryce Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane have?
Some of 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Bryce Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Bryce Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.

