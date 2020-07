Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Wonderful 1 story on ½ acre lot in east Allen, 3 living areas and space to entertain. Backyard has screened patio, and additional covered gazebo, great for outdoor entertaining! Come look at this home in a wonderful, super quiet neighborhood. Pets are welcome. Month to month lease is possible with lease premium. $45 app fee per adult, TREC App must include COMPLETED app for each adult. Foreclosure bankruptcies ok. See documents for details on submitting prospective tenants.