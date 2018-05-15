All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:16 AM

1612 Rolling Brook Drive

1612 Rolling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Rolling Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Nice & Clean 3 Bed PLUS STUDY in LOST CREEK RANCH. Home is in wonderful condition with popular open floor plan & large fenced backyard. Kitchen, Living & Casual Dining all one big open area. Study can be a formal dining or 2nd Living. Master bath w separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and generous closets. All tile, no carpet, Paint has been neutralized. Neighborhood school, pool, parks, catch & release ponds, hike & bike trails. Near Shopping & Water Park. Available approx June 1st. Refrigerator and Washer-Dryer Included. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive have any available units?
1612 Rolling Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive have?
Some of 1612 Rolling Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Rolling Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Rolling Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Rolling Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Rolling Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Rolling Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Rolling Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1612 Rolling Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Rolling Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Rolling Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Rolling Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

