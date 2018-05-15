1612 Rolling Brook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super Nice & Clean 3 Bed PLUS STUDY in LOST CREEK RANCH. Home is in wonderful condition with popular open floor plan & large fenced backyard. Kitchen, Living & Casual Dining all one big open area. Study can be a formal dining or 2nd Living. Master bath w separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and generous closets. All tile, no carpet, Paint has been neutralized. Neighborhood school, pool, parks, catch & release ponds, hike & bike trails. Near Shopping & Water Park. Available approx June 1st. Refrigerator and Washer-Dryer Included. Pets on case by case basis.