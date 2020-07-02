Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1609 Woodstream Ln Available 02/01/20 House For Lease in Allen - Nice Single story home with great floor plan at cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood floors in living areas. Tile flooring in wet areas. Lot of natural light throughout the house. Split floor plan, Master bedroom suite in rear, with walk in closet, garden tub, double sink with separate shower. Guest room in front with 3rd living area. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and window seat. Open patio, Steel post wood fence. Great Allen ISD.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



(REQUEST SHOWING):

Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



