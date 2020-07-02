All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1609 Woodstream Ln

1609 Woodstream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Woodstream Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1609 Woodstream Ln Available 02/01/20 House For Lease in Allen - Nice Single story home with great floor plan at cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, wood floors in living areas. Tile flooring in wet areas. Lot of natural light throughout the house. Split floor plan, Master bedroom suite in rear, with walk in closet, garden tub, double sink with separate shower. Guest room in front with 3rd living area. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and window seat. Open patio, Steel post wood fence. Great Allen ISD.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5452668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Woodstream Ln have any available units?
1609 Woodstream Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Woodstream Ln have?
Some of 1609 Woodstream Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Woodstream Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Woodstream Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Woodstream Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Woodstream Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Woodstream Ln offer parking?
No, 1609 Woodstream Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Woodstream Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Woodstream Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Woodstream Ln have a pool?
No, 1609 Woodstream Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Woodstream Ln have accessible units?
No, 1609 Woodstream Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Woodstream Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Woodstream Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

