Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:16 PM

1608 Lake Tawakoni Drive

1608 Lake Tawakoni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Lake Tawakoni Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Immaculate and Stunning Beautiful! Great Allen ISD, Spacious 2-story house with great open floor plan. Plenty of natural light! Master bedroom downstairs. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Study room. Spacious. Lots of storage. High ceiling. Big kitchen. Bay window. Ceiling fans. Nice fenced yard. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator, Wash Dryer included. Must See! Don’t miss!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

