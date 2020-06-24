All apartments in Allen
16 Monroe Court
16 Monroe Court

16 Monroe Court · No Longer Available
Location

16 Monroe Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 story home in Heritage Park on cul-de-sac lot! Engineered wood floors in living areas downstairs, nice carpet in bedrooms, tile in wet areas. Fabulous breakfast area and kitchen with pretty granite, updated appliances, island and plentiful cabinets looking into spacious backyard with BOB fence! Combined formal rooms, and large family room with fireplace allow for spacious gatherings. 4 BR's up, Master BR, bath, closet are large with separate tub and shower! Detailed application instructions included in supplementals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Monroe Court have any available units?
16 Monroe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Monroe Court have?
Some of 16 Monroe Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Monroe Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Monroe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Monroe Court pet-friendly?
No, 16 Monroe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 16 Monroe Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Monroe Court offers parking.
Does 16 Monroe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Monroe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Monroe Court have a pool?
No, 16 Monroe Court does not have a pool.
Does 16 Monroe Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Monroe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Monroe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Monroe Court has units with dishwashers.

