16 Monroe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 2 story home in Heritage Park on cul-de-sac lot! Engineered wood floors in living areas downstairs, nice carpet in bedrooms, tile in wet areas. Fabulous breakfast area and kitchen with pretty granite, updated appliances, island and plentiful cabinets looking into spacious backyard with BOB fence! Combined formal rooms, and large family room with fireplace allow for spacious gatherings. 4 BR's up, Master BR, bath, closet are large with separate tub and shower! Detailed application instructions included in supplementals.