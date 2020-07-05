All apartments in Allen
1575 Mahogany Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:15 AM

1575 Mahogany Drive

1575 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Mahogany Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful home in one of the best communities in Allen, 5 parks within walking distance of home, multiple lakes & playgrounds in the community. This lovely 2 story home is unique with a HUGE upstairs gameroom, all 3 bedrooms are downstairs, a large open kitchen with breakfast nook and separate formal dining. Extra concealed storage space in garage. Enjoy the privacy of the backyard with an 8 foot board on board fence in backyard along with a covered back patio. Celebration Park is just minutes away which includes walking trails, a splash pad, playgrounds, & recreational fields! Shopping, restaurants, & easy access to HWY 75 makes this a perfect location. This house will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Mahogany Drive have any available units?
1575 Mahogany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Mahogany Drive have?
Some of 1575 Mahogany Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Mahogany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Mahogany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Mahogany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1575 Mahogany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1575 Mahogany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Mahogany Drive offers parking.
Does 1575 Mahogany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Mahogany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Mahogany Drive have a pool?
No, 1575 Mahogany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Mahogany Drive have accessible units?
No, 1575 Mahogany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Mahogany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Mahogany Drive has units with dishwashers.

