1575 Mahogany Drive

Beautiful home in one of the best communities in Allen, 5 parks within walking distance of home, multiple lakes & playgrounds in the community. This lovely 2 story home is unique with a HUGE upstairs gameroom, all 3 bedrooms are downstairs, a large open kitchen with breakfast nook and separate formal dining. Extra concealed storage space in garage. Enjoy the privacy of the backyard with an 8 foot board on board fence in backyard along with a covered back patio. Celebration Park is just minutes away which includes walking trails, a splash pad, playgrounds, & recreational fields! Shopping, restaurants, & easy access to HWY 75 makes this a perfect location. This house will go FAST!