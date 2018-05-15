1571 Sweetbriar Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Absolutely immaculate home move-in ready! Yard maintenance is INCLUDED! Gorgeous kitchen with granite, double ovens, gas cooktop and an island! Private master retreat at back of home. Office is massive with doors and could be used as 5th bedroom if needed. Full 2nd bath downstairs! Huge laundry room with sink. Brand new carpet throughout. Neighborhood amenities including pool, park, sports courts and ponds! Great neighborhood for holidays, too! This home is ready for some wonderful tenants!