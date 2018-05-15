All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:01 PM

1571 Sweetbriar Drive

1571 Sweetbrier Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Sweetbrier Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely immaculate home move-in ready! Yard maintenance is INCLUDED! Gorgeous kitchen with granite, double ovens, gas cooktop and an island! Private master retreat at back of home. Office is massive with doors and could be used as 5th bedroom if needed. Full 2nd bath downstairs! Huge laundry room with sink. Brand new carpet throughout. Neighborhood amenities including pool, park, sports courts and ponds! Great neighborhood for holidays, too! This home is ready for some wonderful tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive have any available units?
1571 Sweetbriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive have?
Some of 1571 Sweetbriar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Sweetbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Sweetbriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Sweetbriar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1571 Sweetbriar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Sweetbriar Drive offers parking.
Does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Sweetbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1571 Sweetbriar Drive has a pool.
Does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1571 Sweetbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Sweetbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 Sweetbriar Drive has units with dishwashers.

