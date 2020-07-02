1545 Rolling Brook Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath on a large corner lot in highly sought after Lost Creek Ranch. Gorgeous kitchen with new quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, subway tile back splash, beverage center, farmhouse sink, new gas oven drop in range and walk in pantry. Wood type flooring in living, dining areas, secondary bedrooms and hallway. New designer energy efficient light fixtures and neutral paint throughout. Updated master bath with quartz counters and new cabinets with vanity and dual sinks. Has a Rainsoft water softener system. Community parks, pools and ponds in highly rated Allen ISD.