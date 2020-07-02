All apartments in Allen
1545 Rolling Brook Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1545 Rolling Brook Drive

1545 Rolling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Rolling Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath on a large corner lot in highly sought after Lost Creek Ranch. Gorgeous kitchen with new quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, subway tile back splash, beverage center, farmhouse sink, new gas oven drop in range and walk in pantry. Wood type flooring in living, dining areas, secondary bedrooms and hallway. New designer energy efficient light fixtures and neutral paint throughout. Updated master bath with quartz counters and new cabinets with vanity and dual sinks. Has a Rainsoft water softener system. Community parks, pools and ponds in highly rated Allen ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive have any available units?
1545 Rolling Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive have?
Some of 1545 Rolling Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Rolling Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Rolling Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Rolling Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Rolling Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Rolling Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Rolling Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1545 Rolling Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1545 Rolling Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Rolling Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Rolling Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

