1538 Rustic Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Move-In Ready Home Right Down the Street From Celebration Park in Allen. Fresh Paint & New Floor ! New Granite kitchen countertop ! Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Large Master Bedroom is Split From Additional Bedrooms. Nest Thermostat and Solar Screens to Keep Utility Bills Low. 8 Feet Cedar Wood Fence with 2 Gates Built in 2014. Walking Distance to Exemplary Schools. Great Neighborhood! Don't Miss This One!