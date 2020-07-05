Gorgeous Move-In Ready Home Right Down the Street From Celebration Park in Allen. Fresh Paint & New Floor ! New Granite kitchen countertop ! Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Large Master Bedroom is Split From Additional Bedrooms. Nest Thermostat and Solar Screens to Keep Utility Bills Low. 8 Feet Cedar Wood Fence with 2 Gates Built in 2014. Walking Distance to Exemplary Schools. Great Neighborhood! Don't Miss This One!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1538 Rustic Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
What amenities does 1538 Rustic Trail have?
Some of 1538 Rustic Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Rustic Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Rustic Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.