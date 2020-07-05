All apartments in Allen
1538 Rustic Trail
1538 Rustic Trail

1538 Rustic Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Rustic Trail, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
parking
garage
Gorgeous Move-In Ready Home Right Down the Street From Celebration Park in Allen. Fresh Paint & New Floor ! New Granite kitchen countertop ! Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Large Master Bedroom is Split From Additional Bedrooms. Nest Thermostat and Solar Screens to Keep Utility Bills Low. 8 Feet Cedar Wood Fence with 2 Gates Built in 2014. Walking Distance to Exemplary Schools. Great Neighborhood! Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

