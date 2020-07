Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move right in! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is within walking distance to Celebration Park and Curtis Middle School. Nice sized covered patio with new counter tops, new kitchen faucet, new ceiling fans, AC unit, wood laminate flooring and new windows along the front of the house. Spacious kitchen and living area with vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has walk-in closet with a jetted tub.