1527 Sugar Bush Trail

Gorgeous four bedroom home in Allen. Floor and tile in living and dinning area. A lot of natural light. Upscale kitchen with granite counter top and SS appliance. Dual sinks in master bath. Walking distance to Celebration Park and trail. Landlord will provide refrigerator and replace stove before tenant moving in. Tenant and tenant agent verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
