1527 Sugar Bush Trail
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:24 AM

1527 Sugar Bush Trail

1527 Sugarbush Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Sugarbush Trail, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Gorgeous four bedroom home in Allen. Floor and tile in living and dinning area. A lot of natural light. Upscale kitchen with granite counter top and SS appliance. Dual sinks in master bath. Walking distance to Celebration Park and trail. Landlord will provide refrigerator and replace stove before tenant moving in. Tenant and tenant agent verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail have any available units?
1527 Sugar Bush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail have?
Some of 1527 Sugar Bush Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Sugar Bush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Sugar Bush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Sugar Bush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Sugar Bush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Sugar Bush Trail offers parking.
Does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Sugar Bush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail have a pool?
No, 1527 Sugar Bush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail have accessible units?
No, 1527 Sugar Bush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Sugar Bush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Sugar Bush Trail has units with dishwashers.

