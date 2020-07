Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! Laminate and ceramic tile floors; no carpet. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms and the master bedroom has separate shower and tub. Fenced in back courtyard with open patio, grass and mature crepe myrtles that are beautiful when they bloom. 2-car garage with opener. Great location. Pets and pet deposit are case-by-case. Don't miss this one!