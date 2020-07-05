All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1524 Pine Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1524 Pine Bluff Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:40 AM

1524 Pine Bluff Drive

1524 Pine Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1524 Pine Bluff Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained DR Horton open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 1 formal dining, 1 living room, 2 full baths and huge family room and large back yard with covered patio. New roof (2018) and fence (2016), new dish washer and vent out fan (2016). Walk distance to Story park and Story elementary school; Exemplary elementary & middle school, Blue ribble Allen high school; Wood floors, ceiling fans & neutral paint throughout. Kitchen opens to LR with wood-burning fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & roomy walk-in closet. Laundry room has full size WD connections. Near Celebration Park & Joe Farmer Rec Center, Walmart super center, Kroger, and many restaurants.
Excludes: Washer, dryer, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive have any available units?
1524 Pine Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1524 Pine Bluff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Pine Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Pine Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Pine Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Pine Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1524 Pine Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Pine Bluff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1524 Pine Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 Pine Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Pine Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Pine Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary