1524 Pine Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained DR Horton open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 1 formal dining, 1 living room, 2 full baths and huge family room and large back yard with covered patio. New roof (2018) and fence (2016), new dish washer and vent out fan (2016). Walk distance to Story park and Story elementary school; Exemplary elementary & middle school, Blue ribble Allen high school; Wood floors, ceiling fans & neutral paint throughout. Kitchen opens to LR with wood-burning fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & roomy walk-in closet. Laundry room has full size WD connections. Near Celebration Park & Joe Farmer Rec Center, Walmart super center, Kroger, and many restaurants.

Excludes: Washer, dryer, Refrigerator