1521 Broadmoor Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move fast on outstanding ready remodeled 1 story modern home located in well established subdivision of Morningside in Allen. Newly updated floor, kitchen quartz countertop and backsplash. Home features open floor plan with kitchen open to family room. Family room with wood look tiles offers gas starter cozy fireplace, wall of windows for natural light and overlooks large. Community Pool, walking to Celebration park whit water play grand and Tennis court. *BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED*