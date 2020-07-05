All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1521 Broadmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1521 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1521 Broadmoor Drive

1521 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1521 Broadmoor Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move fast on outstanding ready remodeled 1 story modern home located in well established subdivision of Morningside in Allen. Newly updated floor, kitchen quartz countertop and backsplash. Home features open floor plan with kitchen open to family room. Family room with wood look tiles offers gas starter cozy fireplace, wall of windows for natural light and overlooks large. Community Pool, walking to Celebration park whit water play grand and Tennis court. *BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
1521 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 1521 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1521 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Broadmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1521 Broadmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 1521 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary