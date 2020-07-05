1520 Charleston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 1 story in Lost Creek Ranch. Covered patio with ceiling fans, builtin fireplace and grill, and room for the kids and pets to play! 8 cedar fence, extensive landscaping. Spa-like Master Bath has garden tub and separate shower. Plant~art niches. Neutral colors. Desirable Lost Creek Ranch subdivision offers comm pool, jogging trls, parks, ponds and playgrounds. Quality wood like floors will replace the carpet the first of Sept and the house

will be painted All should be done the middle of Sept.