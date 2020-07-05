All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1520 Charleston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1520 Charleston Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1520 Charleston Drive

1520 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1520 Charleston Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 story in Lost Creek Ranch. Covered patio with ceiling fans, builtin fireplace and grill, and room for the kids and pets to play! 8 cedar fence, extensive landscaping. Spa-like Master Bath has garden tub and separate shower. Plant~art niches. Neutral colors. Desirable Lost Creek Ranch subdivision offers comm pool, jogging trls, parks, ponds and playgrounds. Quality wood like floors will replace the carpet the first of Sept and the house
will be painted All should be done the middle of Sept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Charleston Drive have any available units?
1520 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 1520 Charleston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Charleston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Charleston Drive offers parking.
Does 1520 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Charleston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Charleston Drive has a pool.
Does 1520 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary