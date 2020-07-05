1520 Charleston Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 1 story in Lost Creek Ranch. Covered patio with ceiling fans, builtin fireplace and grill, and room for the kids and pets to play! 8 cedar fence, extensive landscaping. Spa-like Master Bath has garden tub and separate shower. Plant~art niches. Neutral colors. Desirable Lost Creek Ranch subdivision offers comm pool, jogging trls, parks, ponds and playgrounds. Quality wood like floors will replace the carpet the first of Sept and the house
will be painted All should be done the middle of Sept.