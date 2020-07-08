1515 Creek Springs Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



At a 2,336 sqft, this 3 bed, 2 bath home has plenty of space! Living room is spacious and has new floors and a fireplace! Open concept kitchen with new granite counter tops. Private bathroom in the master suite. Fenced backyard provides plenty of room to entertain guests or for fur babies to stretch their legs! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.