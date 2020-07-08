All apartments in Allen
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1515 Creek Springs Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:32 PM

1515 Creek Springs Drive

1515 Creek Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Creek Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

At a 2,336 sqft, this 3 bed, 2 bath home has plenty of space! Living room is spacious and has new floors and a fireplace! Open concept kitchen with new granite counter tops. Private bathroom in the master suite. Fenced backyard provides plenty of room to entertain guests or for fur babies to stretch their legs! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive have any available units?
1515 Creek Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1515 Creek Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Creek Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Creek Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Creek Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1515 Creek Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Creek Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Creek Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Creek Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Creek Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Creek Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Creek Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

