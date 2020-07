Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful North facing home on a cul-de-sac! Great location with quick access to 75. Only minutes from Oak Point Park and Rec Center, Bob Woodruff Park, & Collin County Community College. Open floorplan with granite counter tops and SS appliances in the kitchen and a cozy fireplace to warm up to in the living room. A private office with french doors, 2'' blinds throughout, patio with a pergola...this home has it ALL! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included.