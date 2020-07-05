All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 Heather Brook Drive

1511 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Heather Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom home.Find many upgrades throughout including: granite and tile back-splash as well as a new sink & faucet in the kitchen, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home,updated door knobs and cabinet pulls and more.The entire home has been newly painted a lovely soft gray. Find new carpet in the bedrooms.The split master is so spacious and the master bathroom (as well as the secondary bath) have been updated with framed mirrors, new faucets, shower heads, towel bars and toilets.The backyard is gated with an electronic gate. Conveniently located to I-75, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1511 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1511 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Heather Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Heather Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1511 Heather Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Heather Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1511 Heather Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Heather Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Heather Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1511 Heather Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Heather Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1511 Heather Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Heather Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Heather Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

