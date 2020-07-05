1511 Heather Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom home.Find many upgrades throughout including: granite and tile back-splash as well as a new sink & faucet in the kitchen, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home,updated door knobs and cabinet pulls and more.The entire home has been newly painted a lovely soft gray. Find new carpet in the bedrooms.The split master is so spacious and the master bathroom (as well as the secondary bath) have been updated with framed mirrors, new faucets, shower heads, towel bars and toilets.The backyard is gated with an electronic gate. Conveniently located to I-75, shopping and dining.