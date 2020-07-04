1510 Cayman Drive

Amenities

Super rare, one story, custom-built Drees home with three car garage! Brick and stone drive-up, covered front porch, professionally landscaped. Wood floors, extensive moldings, two inch blinds, light & bright throughout. Phenomenal floor plan with all four bedrooms - each with a walk-in closet - in a different corner of the house! Privacy galore! Open kitchen with professional grade gas cooktop, two dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, bar seating and tons of cabinets and counter space. Master suite has separate shower-tub, double sinks and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. French doors into home office. Open patio in back and lots of room for play in the backyard! Community pool, walking trails!