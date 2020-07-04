All apartments in Allen
1510 Cayman Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 PM

1510 Cayman Drive

1510 Cayman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Cayman Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super rare, one story, custom-built Drees home with three car garage! Brick and stone drive-up, covered front porch, professionally landscaped. Wood floors, extensive moldings, two inch blinds, light & bright throughout. Phenomenal floor plan with all four bedrooms - each with a walk-in closet - in a different corner of the house! Privacy galore! Open kitchen with professional grade gas cooktop, two dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, bar seating and tons of cabinets and counter space. Master suite has separate shower-tub, double sinks and huge walk-in closet with built-ins. French doors into home office. Open patio in back and lots of room for play in the backyard! Community pool, walking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Cayman Drive have any available units?
1510 Cayman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Cayman Drive have?
Some of 1510 Cayman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Cayman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Cayman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Cayman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Cayman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1510 Cayman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Cayman Drive offers parking.
Does 1510 Cayman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Cayman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Cayman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Cayman Drive has a pool.
Does 1510 Cayman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Cayman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Cayman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Cayman Drive has units with dishwashers.

