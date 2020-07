Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming one story home in quiet subdivision. Some features include split bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, and a nice open floor plan. The master bathroom boasts a garden tub and separate shower and a walk-in closet with 3 tiers for clothing! Nice fenced back yard. There is a community pool and park just around the corner. Located near Celebration Park, dining and shopping.