Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1505 Willingham Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1505 Willingham Drive

1505 Willingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Willingham Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
Spacious Executive home built by Sotheby, in sought after Cumberland Crossing in NW Allen. So much space with five large bedrooms with the master and Mother -in- law suite down. Split bedrooms. Large game room up plus media room. Media room boasts wet bar area with room for your bar fridge. Gourmet kitchen with pot filler over gas range. Four full baths, two up and two down. Cumberland Crossing is a master planned community with hike & bike trails, community pool, park & playground and perimeter fencing. For the discriminating tenant. Price break for two year lease. Contact listing agent for details. Lease with prestige in a beautiful Sotheby home designed for entertaining. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Willingham Drive have any available units?
1505 Willingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Willingham Drive have?
Some of 1505 Willingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Willingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Willingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Willingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Willingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1505 Willingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Willingham Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Willingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Willingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Willingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Willingham Drive has a pool.
Does 1505 Willingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Willingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Willingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Willingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

