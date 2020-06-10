1505 Willingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool media room

Spacious Executive home built by Sotheby, in sought after Cumberland Crossing in NW Allen. So much space with five large bedrooms with the master and Mother -in- law suite down. Split bedrooms. Large game room up plus media room. Media room boasts wet bar area with room for your bar fridge. Gourmet kitchen with pot filler over gas range. Four full baths, two up and two down. Cumberland Crossing is a master planned community with hike & bike trails, community pool, park & playground and perimeter fencing. For the discriminating tenant. Price break for two year lease. Contact listing agent for details. Lease with prestige in a beautiful Sotheby home designed for entertaining. Won't last.