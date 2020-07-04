All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1503 Bellevue Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1503 Bellevue Court
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:41 AM

1503 Bellevue Court

1503 Bellevue Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1503 Bellevue Court, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcoming 4 Bed 2 Bath Beautiful Brick Home! This bright home features large windows throughout for natural light, plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances, Refrigerator included and a center island. Grand open living area with decorative fireplace and multiple shelves for storage. Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub and glass stand-alone shower. Additional spacious bedrooms. Covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard. Sprinkler system. Community offers pool, jogging & bike path and a local park. Allen ISD. No pets and no smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Bellevue Court have any available units?
1503 Bellevue Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Bellevue Court have?
Some of 1503 Bellevue Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Bellevue Court currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Bellevue Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Bellevue Court pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Bellevue Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1503 Bellevue Court offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Bellevue Court offers parking.
Does 1503 Bellevue Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Bellevue Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Bellevue Court have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Bellevue Court has a pool.
Does 1503 Bellevue Court have accessible units?
No, 1503 Bellevue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Bellevue Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Bellevue Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary