1503 Bellevue Court

Welcoming 4 Bed 2 Bath Beautiful Brick Home! This bright home features large windows throughout for natural light, plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances, Refrigerator included and a center island. Grand open living area with decorative fireplace and multiple shelves for storage. Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub and glass stand-alone shower. Additional spacious bedrooms. Covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard. Sprinkler system. Community offers pool, jogging & bike path and a local park. Allen ISD. No pets and no smoking, please.