1438 Rogers Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:47 AM

1438 Rogers Court

1438 Rogers Court · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Rogers Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful one-story in cul-de-sac in the prestigious Twin Creek neighborhood! New updates throughout, this home boasts 3BR & 2BA including study-office at front of home. The long entry with high ceilings welcome you to enjoy hosting in the formal dining. and the spacious island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator is sure to impress! The family room has so much natural light and overlooks the backyard with covered patio and big backyard - perfect for entertaining. Located in the Allen ISD with plenty of community amenities - park, 2 community pools, golf course, tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields, walking & bike trails -- this house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Rogers Court have any available units?
1438 Rogers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Rogers Court have?
Some of 1438 Rogers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Rogers Court currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Rogers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Rogers Court pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Rogers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1438 Rogers Court offer parking?
No, 1438 Rogers Court does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Rogers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Rogers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Rogers Court have a pool?
Yes, 1438 Rogers Court has a pool.
Does 1438 Rogers Court have accessible units?
No, 1438 Rogers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Rogers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Rogers Court does not have units with dishwashers.

