1438 Rogers Court

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel pool tennis court refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful one-story in cul-de-sac in the prestigious Twin Creek neighborhood! New updates throughout, this home boasts 3BR & 2BA including study-office at front of home. The long entry with high ceilings welcome you to enjoy hosting in the formal dining. and the spacious island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator is sure to impress! The family room has so much natural light and overlooks the backyard with covered patio and big backyard - perfect for entertaining. Located in the Allen ISD with plenty of community amenities - park, 2 community pools, golf course, tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields, walking & bike trails -- this house is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.