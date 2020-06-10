All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1430 Petersburgh Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1430 Petersburgh Place
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

1430 Petersburgh Place

1430 Petersburgh Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1430 Petersburgh Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Single Family home in the sought after Avondale community! Premium corner lot location with extra windows and natural light just steps away from the park. This home features brand new carpet and new paint as of 2019! The exterior fence and roof were fully replaced in 2015. Floor plan: 3 bedrooms downstairs with 2 full bathrooms, upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom with a full bath or a game room, den, media area, flex space, etc. The home has plenty of closets and storage space. Low maintenance backyard with decking installed and automatic sprinkler system. *Curtains, rods, refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay with home - move in ready!* Easy access to 121, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Petersburgh Place have any available units?
1430 Petersburgh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Petersburgh Place have?
Some of 1430 Petersburgh Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Petersburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Petersburgh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Petersburgh Place pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Petersburgh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1430 Petersburgh Place offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Petersburgh Place offers parking.
Does 1430 Petersburgh Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Petersburgh Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Petersburgh Place have a pool?
No, 1430 Petersburgh Place does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Petersburgh Place have accessible units?
No, 1430 Petersburgh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Petersburgh Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Petersburgh Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary