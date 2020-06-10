1430 Petersburgh Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Single Family home in the sought after Avondale community! Premium corner lot location with extra windows and natural light just steps away from the park. This home features brand new carpet and new paint as of 2019! The exterior fence and roof were fully replaced in 2015. Floor plan: 3 bedrooms downstairs with 2 full bathrooms, upstairs can be used as a 4th bedroom with a full bath or a game room, den, media area, flex space, etc. The home has plenty of closets and storage space. Low maintenance backyard with decking installed and automatic sprinkler system. *Curtains, rods, refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay with home - move in ready!* Easy access to 121, shopping, and entertainment.