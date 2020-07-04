1429 Greenwich Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

new roof, renovated kitchen, new paint, new light fixtures, updated alarm system. 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath in highly sought after west Allen neighborhood Glendover Park. Large backyard. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Tiles in wet areas. Powerful vent hood. Berber carpet. Laminate hallway, front entry and dining room. Recessed lights in family room and hall way. Ceiling fans in 3 of the 4 bedrooms. Covered back patio.

Community Pool, pond, walking distance to elementary school in the community. Great schools. Perfect for first home or investment.

Very convenient location. close to 75, 121, Allen premium outlet, waters creek shopping center