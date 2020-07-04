All apartments in Allen
1429 Greenwich Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:39 PM

1429 Greenwich Drive

1429 Greenwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Greenwich Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
new roof, renovated kitchen, new paint, new light fixtures, updated alarm system. 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath in highly sought after west Allen neighborhood Glendover Park. Large backyard. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Tiles in wet areas. Powerful vent hood. Berber carpet. Laminate hallway, front entry and dining room. Recessed lights in family room and hall way. Ceiling fans in 3 of the 4 bedrooms. Covered back patio.
Community Pool, pond, walking distance to elementary school in the community. Great schools. Perfect for first home or investment.
Very convenient location. close to 75, 121, Allen premium outlet, waters creek shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Greenwich Drive have any available units?
1429 Greenwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Greenwich Drive have?
Some of 1429 Greenwich Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Greenwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Greenwich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Greenwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Greenwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1429 Greenwich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Greenwich Drive offers parking.
Does 1429 Greenwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Greenwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Greenwich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Greenwich Drive has a pool.
Does 1429 Greenwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 Greenwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Greenwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Greenwich Drive has units with dishwashers.

