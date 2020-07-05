All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1425 Autumnmist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1425 Autumnmist Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

1425 Autumnmist Drive

1425 Autumnmist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1425 Autumnmist Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable 1.5 story near community pool and Celebration Park! Home has a great open plan with flexible space. The front room could be a formal dining, living or office. All 4 bedrooms are on the main level and master is split from other 3 bedrooms. Wood floors in dining, hall and main living, gorgeous granite in kitchen an big eat in Kitchen space. Loads of counters and cabinets, good pantry and utility is off the kitchen, plus extra storage in the butlers pantry with granite as well! Master with large en-suite and huge closet! Walking distance to elementary middle school and celebration park! This home is a real find!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Autumnmist Drive have any available units?
1425 Autumnmist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Autumnmist Drive have?
Some of 1425 Autumnmist Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Autumnmist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Autumnmist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Autumnmist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Autumnmist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1425 Autumnmist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Autumnmist Drive offers parking.
Does 1425 Autumnmist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Autumnmist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Autumnmist Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Autumnmist Drive has a pool.
Does 1425 Autumnmist Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Autumnmist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Autumnmist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Autumnmist Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary