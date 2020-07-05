1425 Autumnmist Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable 1.5 story near community pool and Celebration Park! Home has a great open plan with flexible space. The front room could be a formal dining, living or office. All 4 bedrooms are on the main level and master is split from other 3 bedrooms. Wood floors in dining, hall and main living, gorgeous granite in kitchen an big eat in Kitchen space. Loads of counters and cabinets, good pantry and utility is off the kitchen, plus extra storage in the butlers pantry with granite as well! Master with large en-suite and huge closet! Walking distance to elementary middle school and celebration park! This home is a real find!!