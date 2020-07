Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER CLEAN and READY FOR MOVE-IN in EXCELLENT ALLEN Schools - granite counters in kitchen, laminate flooring. Clean, well maintained and ready for move-in. This is the perfect floor plan for a family with huge family room, large kitchen-breakfast, gigantic master, and oversized secondary bedrooms. Formal living and formal dining are great for entertaining. Kitchen and breakfast area overlook Texas sized backyard. Come see.